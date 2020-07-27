Amazon, Microsoft cloud revenue threatened by tightened budgets

The pandemic-related remote work shift has companies increasingly relying on the cloud while tightening budgets, which could further decelerate cloud revenue for the likes of Amazon (AMZN +1.1% ) and Microsoft (MSFT +0.3% ).

One example: Audi's Business Innovation GmbH increased its cloud spending by 12% between March and April. The company then worked with Amazon Web Services to shut off unused cloud systems, and moved one service to a cheaper third-party option on Amazon's cloud.

Audi Business now expects its costs with AWS to fall 30% this month.

Amazon leads the cloud platform market with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) running in second.

Last week, Microsoft reported Azure revenue growth of 47% Y/Y (50% in constant currency), the first time growth fell below 50% and down from 61% the previous quarter.

Amazon will report earnings on July 30. Last quarter, AWS sales grew 33%, down one percentage point sequentially.

