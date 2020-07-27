Hughes Network Systems (SATS +0.5% ) has joined the winning consortium (along with the UK government and Bharti Enterprises) to acquire bankrupt OneWeb.

Hughes says it's agreed in principle to invest $50M, and will continue as a technology and distribution partner of OneWeb.

The company has worked closely with the UK government previously through its Hughes Europe division, headquartered near London, as well as through sister company EchoStar Mobile Ltd. Hughes Communications India and Bharti Airtel (OTCPK:BHRQY) are in the process of combining satellite broadband operations in India.