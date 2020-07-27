Vanguard Group, known for championing low-cost index funds, is now moving into actively managed bond funds, pushing into territory already dominated by BlackRock (BLK +0.7% ), Fidelity Investments, Allianz SE's (OTCPK:ALIZF +1.0% ) Pimco, and Western Asset Management.

The company has added new hires in recent years to expand in areas like emerging markets, short-term corporate debt, and pan-market, or "core bond" funds, reports the Wall Street Journal.

While most of the new funds are small to medium-sized, they're growing quickly, mostly because they charge much less than their rivals.

“With rates where they are, if you pay an extra 0.50 [percentage points] in fees, you have to go a long way to make up for it,” said Bob Brinker, who publishes an investing newsletter focused on bond mutual funds. “Overall I think it’s really about cost and Vanguard is the leader.”

The new actively managed bond funds only account for ~8% of Vanguard's overall assets, but their growth rate accelerated this year.

The company's actively managed bond funds increased by $27B in the first half of 2020 to $506B. Meanwhile, active bond funds BlackRock manages increased by ~$11B to $950B in the same timeframe.

Vanguard's ultrashort fund has been especially attractive recently as a slightly riskier alternative to money-market funds, which now yield close to 0% after the Fed's rate cuts, said Jeffrey DeMaso, director of research at Adviser Invesments, a money management firm that focuses on mutual and exchange-traded funds.

That fund, which yields about 1%, has risen to $9.3B from $6.7B at the year's start, while Pimco's comparable fund shrank and Fidelity's has stayed unchanged, according to Morningstar.

The lowest-cost shares in Vanguard's fund charge $1 per $1,000 invested vs. $4.50 for Pimco and $2.50 for Fidelity.

“It took decades for it to happen on the index side and Vanguard’s competitors are going to resist this but I think the direction, the gravitational pull, is for fees to come down,” DeMaso said.

