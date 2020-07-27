First Solar (FSLR -1.5% ) slips as Roth Capital downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy with a $56 price target, saying progress on increasing module efficiency may not happen quickly enough to enable a competitive cost structure over the medium-term.

Roth's Philip Shen sees First Solar having a clear path to the 460W module targeted for lead line production in H2 2020, but the path to a 500W module with ~20% efficiency appears to be less certain, and the analyst says hopes to see a more clear execution plan.

"We expect the narrative to shift in the coming quarters with a greater focus on bookings and efficiency gains as Section 201 protection winds down," Shen writes.

FSLR's average Wall Street analyst rating is Bullish, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Neutral.