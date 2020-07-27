Victory Resources (OTC:VRCFF) initiates direct offering of $2M through the issue of 26.67M units, each comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.10/share; warrants's expiry is 2 years.

The company is also offering up to 20M flow through units at $0.10/unit for gross proceeds of $2M. It will also consist of one common share and one 2-year share purchase warrant but exercisable at $0.15/share.

Net proceeds from the private placement will be used for general working capital, acquisitions and a work program on its existing exploration B.C. property.