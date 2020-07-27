Prudential Financial (PRU -1.0% ) names Ann Kappler to succeed Tim Harris as executive vice president and general counsel, effective Sept. 1, 2020.

Harris is retiring after more than three decades at Prudential.

Kappler, who joined the company in 2009 as a chief legal officer, now serves as senior vice president, deputy general counsel, and head of external affairs.

Harris will remain at Prudential through Q1 2021 as part of the transition.

