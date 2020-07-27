Petrobras (PBR +1.1% ) announces adjustments to a $665M contract governing the sale of its entire stake in the Bauna oil field, marking the second time this month the company has sacrificed short-term revenue in an acreage sale to reflect weaker market conditions.

Australia's Karoon Energy had agreed to acquire a 100% stake in the shallow-water field for $665M but will now pay $380M up to 18 months after the deal closing and a $285M contingent payment by 2026.

Terms of the contingent payment are not disclosed, but typically are based on production and discovery targets.

Earlier this month, Petrobras closed a deal Trident Energy for 10 shallow-water fields in the Pampo and Enchova clusters in the Campos basin with adjusted sales terms.

The initial sales agreement, also signed in July 2019, envisaged an $851M upfront payment plus a contingent payment of up to $200M, but the final agreement capped the fixed payment at $418.6M and raised the contingent portion to $650M.