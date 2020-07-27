American Lithium (OTCQB:LIACF +2.6% ) signs a letter of intent to acquire a 100% interest in certain privately held lands and the accompanying 1,176 acre-feet of water rights.

The acquisition of the water rights will allow the company to continue advancing its flagship TLC project, near Tonopah, Nevada.

Work to date has identified a pit-constrained resource (at 400 ppm cut-off) of 1.107B tonnes measured and indicated plus 362 Mt inferred containing 5.37M tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent and 1.76M tonnes LCE inferred.

Pursuant to the LOI, American Lithium has paid a deposit to an arm's length vendor of $15,000, to allow for a due diligence period until August 31, 2020.

On completion of satisfactory due diligence, the Company will finalize the purchase through payment of $1.3M, over a four-year period.