Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.66 (-17.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.55B (-12.9% Y/Y).

Adjusted R&D expenses is seen at $2.02B.

Over the last 2 years, PFE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.