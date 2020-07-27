Corning (NYSE:GLW) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (-68.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.41B (-19.4% Y/Y).

Gross margin consensus of 32.1%.

Over the last 2 years, GLW has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.