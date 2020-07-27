Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.28 (-24.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $939.97M (-13.8% Y/Y).

Analysts expect gross margin of 45.4% and EBITDA margin of 18.7%.

Over the last 2 years, ZBRA has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward.