TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (-29.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $586.32M (-11.6% Y/Y).

Analysts expect EBITDA margin of 33.9%.

Over the last 2 years, TRU has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 10 downward.