Barron's hosted a live event today with its retail reporters and BMO Capital analyst Simeon Siegel.

In the discussion on the dollar store sector, Dollar General (DG -0.3% ) was singled out by Barron's Teresa Rivas for the higher mix of business it generates from consumer essentials in contrast to Dollar Tree's(DLTR -0.2% ) dependance on discretionary items like products for parties and social gatherings. Kroger (KR +0.4% ) and Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM +1.3% ) are tapped by Rivas to keep up their pandemic outperformance.

BMO Capital's Simeon Siegel outlined how Victoria's Secret (NYSE:LB) and Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) may have reached their saturation point with consumers and be overselling the brand in effect, although VS owner L Brands (LB) is still seen as cheap, high-risk pick with some upside. Coming out of the pandemic, Siegel recommends watching for retailers that pay back debt as a sign of confidence from management.

