3M (NYSE:MMM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.79 (-18.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.29B (-10.8% Y/Y).

Analysts expect organic growth of -10.4% .

Over the last 2 years, MMM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward.