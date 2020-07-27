Roper Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
- Roper (NYSE:ROP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.68 (-12.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.26B (-5.3% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect operating profit of $311.5M.
- Over the last 2 years, ROP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.