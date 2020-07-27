Polaris (NYSE:PII) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.65 (-62.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.37B (-23.0% Y/Y).

Analysts expect gross margin of 21.7%.

Over the last 2 years, PII has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 3 downward.