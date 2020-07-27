FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.02 (-100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $214.77M (-1.3% Y/Y).

Analysts expect adjusted gross margin of 68.7%.

Over the last 2 years, FEYE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 14 downward.