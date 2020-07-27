Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.30 (+51.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.62B (+10.5% Y/Y).

Analysts expect non-GAAP gross margin of 27.9%.

Over the last 2 years, STX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.