Cummins (NYSE:CMI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.93 (-78.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.68B (-40.8% Y/Y).

Analysts expect EBITDA to be $356.1M.

Over the last 2 years, CMI has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 12 downward.