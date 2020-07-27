Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (-78.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $829.33M (-17.1% Y/Y).

Analysts expect gross margin of 18.8%.

Over the last 2 years, LW has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.