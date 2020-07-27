McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 (-62.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.73B (-30.1% Y/Y).

Analyst expect Q2 comp sales to decline 22.8%.

Over the last 2 years, MCD has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 18 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 8 downward.