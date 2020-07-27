Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (-83.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $574.56M (-35.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ST has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward.