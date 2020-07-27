Caesars Entertainment (CZR -11.1%) is the biggest decliners in the sector
Earlier today, the company announced that Chairman Keith Cozza stepped down from the company for reasons unrelated to a dispute or disagreement. His department is notable due to his position as CEO of Icahn Enterprises.
The casino sector in general is having as rough session, with the enthusiasm over the return of pro sports dampened by a the cancelation of a Miami Marlins due to a COVID outbreak. Caesars sportsbook partner William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHF) fell 4.24% in London today.