CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (-40.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $152.87M (-5.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CVLT has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.