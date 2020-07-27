Akamai (NASDAQ:AKAM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.21 (+13.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $767.38M (+8.8% Y/Y).

Analysts expect non-GAAP operating margin of 30.0%.

Over the last 2 years, AKAM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 2 downward.