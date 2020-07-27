Monolithic Power (NASDAQ:MPWR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.00 (+8.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $169.79M (+12.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MPWR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward.