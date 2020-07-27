Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (+112.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.86B (+21.6% Y/Y).

Analysts expect Non-GAAP gross margin of 44.4% vs guidance ~44%.

Over the last 2 years, AMD has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 26 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 19 downward.

