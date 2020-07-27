Unum (NYSE:UNM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.21 (-11.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.95B (-2.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, UNM has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.