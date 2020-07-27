SS&C (NASDAQ:SSNC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.90 (-1.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.11B (-4.3% Y/Y).

Analysts expect EBITDA margin of 37.5%.

Over the last 2 years, SSNC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward.