Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.22 (+26.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $225.77M (+9.8% Y/Y).

Analysts expect adj. operating margin of 11.5% and Total ACV of $711.6M.

Over the last 2 years, PEGA has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.