Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (-33.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.04B (+1.0% Y/Y).

Analyst expects Q2 investment management revenue of $1.09B.

The Company announced AUM of $1.14T at the end of June.

Over the last 2 years, IVZ has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.