Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.17 (-51.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.39B (-16.8% Y/Y).

Analysts expect Free cash flow of $136.1M.

Over the last 2 years, ROK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 8 downward.