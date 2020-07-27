Altria (NYSE:MO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.06 (-3.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.08B (-2.1% Y/Y).

Analysts expects Operating income $2.83B.

Over the last 2 years, MO has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.