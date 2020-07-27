Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (-91.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $763.45M (-46.6% Y/Y).

Analysts expect Shipments of 37.6K; Gross margin of 27.1%; Operating margin 2.4%.

Over the last 2 years, HOG has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 9 downward.