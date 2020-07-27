As metals prices soar, no fear of inflation seen in rates

At the same time the longer end of the Treasury curve is under pressure, with yields on the 10-year, 20-year and 30-year falling. And the spread between the 10-year and 2-year yields has been shrinking since early June.

And Bitcoin ( BTC-USD , +8%) and Ether ( ETH-USD , +4%) are breaking out of their summer malaise .

Metals prices are racing higher and Bitcoin is bouncing back above $10K. But long-term bond rates are still falling as the market looks at Fed accommodation for the long term and sees little to no threat from inflation.

The market looks to be pricing in near-zero Fed rates not just beyond the pandemic, but for a decade or more, echoing Japan, strategists say. This past month, fed funds futures again have been pricing in negative rates in 2021.

Some of that belief is coming from the Fed’s consistent message that it will do whatever it takes for as long as it takes to support a recovery. And some is coming from the dismissal of any inflationary pressures for the foreseeable future.

Inflation forecasts are caught between the macro view of inflation being a purely monetary phenomenon (and a concern given the size of central bank balance sheets) and the micro view of no wage or price pressure whatsoever, Catherine Mann, chief economist at Citi, says.

There’s also a big gap between economic expectations for inflation and financial market measures, which could lead to an adjustment in in the markets, Mann told Bloomberg.

“Even though we might not have inflation surprising on the upside of the 2% objective, the financial markets could still be surprised because of such low (current) expectations for prices inflation,” she said.

The market is pricing in 5-year forward inflation expectations well below the Fed’s 2% target.