Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (-15.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.05B (-4.5% Y/Y).

Analyst expect non-GAAP operating margin at 14.1%.

Over the last 2 years, JNPR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 8 downward.