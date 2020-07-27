Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.70 (-13.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.55B (-6.8% Y/Y).

Analysts expects Operating income $733.1M.

Over the last 2 years, SHW has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 5 downward.