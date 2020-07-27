Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) statement: "We immediately began to assess the nature of the attack and started remediation. We have no indication that any customer data, including payment information from Garmin Pay, was accessed, lost or stolen. Additionally, the functionality of Garmin products was not affected, other than the ability to access online services."

Garmin says affected systems are being restored and normal operation should resume in the next couple of days.

The company doesn't expect any material impact to its operations or financial results.

Sky News sources Garmin has obtained the decryption key to recover its files from the WastedLocker ransomware virus, which is believed to have come from Russian hacker group Evil Corp.

Garmin shares are up 3.6% to $100.24.

