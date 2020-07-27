Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (-1.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $542.66M (-2.5% Y/Y).

Analyst expect adj. gross margin 65.6% vs guidance 65.5% - 67.5%.

Over the last 2 years, MXIM has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 7 downward.