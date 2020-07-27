Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.57 vs. $0.78 in 2Q19 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.14B (-39.3% Y/Y).

Analyst expects Q2 comps to decline 42.2%.

Over the last 2 years, SBUX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 25 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 18 downward.