NCR (NYSE:NCR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (-68.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.43B (-16.4% Y/Y).

Analyst expect adj. gross margin at 25.5%.

Over the last 2 years, NCR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.