D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.28 (+1.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.99B (+1.6% Y/Y).

Analysts expect Homebuilding gross margin of 20.1%

Over the last 2 years, DHI has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.