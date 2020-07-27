Centene (NYSE:CNC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.43 (+81.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $27.48B (+49.7% Y/Y).

Analysts expect health benefits ratio of 82.3% and ending membership of 24.70M.

Over the last 2 years, CNC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.