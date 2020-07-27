Visa (NYSE:V) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.04 (-20.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.85B (-11.7% Y/Y).

Analyst expect payment volume estimate of $1.90T for fiscal Q3.

Over the last 2 years, V has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 22 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 17 downward.