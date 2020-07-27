Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.97 (-1.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.24B (-3.1% Y/Y).

Analysts expect Adj. EBITDA margin of 31.3%.

Over the last 2 years, MLM has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward.