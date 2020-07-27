Continue to look at the infrastructure space for BlackRock (BLK +0.8% ) to continue to grow its alternative investments franchise, said Edwin Conway, senior managing director, global head of BlackRock Alternative Investors, in a virtual fireside chat hosted by Bank of America's Mike Carrier, managing director of BofA Global Research.

Infrastructure is "probably the most under-invested" alternative asset allocation class for its clients, Conway said.

BlackRock has grown the infrastructure portion of its alternative investment franchise both organically and through acquisition, he noted.

For example, in 2017, BLK acquired two infrastructure funds from First Reserve.

Conway also points to BLK building up its renewable energy holdings to 250-260 assets around the world, which generate enough power to power Spain.

Earlier this year, BlackRock held a $5.1B final close on the Global Energy & Power Infrastructure Fund III, its largest alternative fundraise ever.

He also discussed the Department of Labor's guidance that makes it easier for employers to offer private equity components in the 401(k) plans they offer employees. But it will take time.

"It's not fully baked," he said. "There's much more to do, much to learn."

That development will play out over "quarters, if not years," Conway said. "It's a very significant opportunity and is a very positive development."

Regarding pricing pressure on fees, BlackRock's base fees Y/Y "have been growing, not decreasing," he added, attributing the firm's ability to build out new capabilities that provide value to its clients.

See BlackRock's stock performance vs. the S&P 500 over the past five years: