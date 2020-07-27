Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.18 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.13B (-48.5% Y/Y).

Q2 adjusted EBITDA is estimated at $38.1M.

Over the last 2 years, HUN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.

