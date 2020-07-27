Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 (-28.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.7B (-24.1% Y/Y).

Analysts expect gross margin of 29.3% and operating margin of 13.3%.

Over the last 2 years, WAB has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.