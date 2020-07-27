S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.64 (+8.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.78B (+4.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SPGI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.