Omnicom (NYSE:OMC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.79 (-53.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.96B (-20.4% Y/Y).

Analysts expect organic growth of 16.3%.

Over the last 1 year, OMC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.